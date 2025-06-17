Chelsea's Neto speaks on Jackson and Delap's impact on the club's CWC victory

Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto has opened up on the club's 2-0 victory over LAFC this week in the Club World Cup.

Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez were on the scoresheet as the Blues cruised to an easy win over the MLS side who posed little threat to the Conference League champions on Monday afternoon. Neto was the player to open the scoring as he cut inside before firing hard and low into the bottom corner just before half-time.

The Portuguese international spoke after the victory and praised striker Nicolas Jackson who proved crucial in the opening goal.

“I remember seeing the defender coming and I just chopped the ball back and shot,’ Pedro explained.

“Nico and I always speak outside of the pitch about the way we want to combine with each other. This time, I just ran behind and Nico gave me the ball. I have to thank him for the pass because he was joking with me because I didn’t thank him. I will say now, thank you very much Nico!”

Neto also reflected on his team’s performance as they aim to carry their form into their second game against Flamengo on Friday night as the club try to extend their lead at the top of Group D.

“I’m just really happy to help the team, we worked well.

“The team did a really good job. We came here and did a good job and we are really happy. I’m always focused on myself and doing my job, and I’m here to help the team.”

Finally, he spoke on new signing Liam Delap who produced a well-placed cross to Enzo Fernandez in the second half to seal three points for the West London side.

“I have trained with him a few times, and he’s a guy who is in the team to help and we’re really delighted he’s here with us. He has shown the character he has.”