Chelsea attacker Neto defends goal celebration after CWC win

Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto defended his goal celebration after their Club World Cup win against LAFC.

Neto and Enzo Fernandez struck for the 2-0 win, with the Portugal international blowing a kiss at LAFC players as he celebrated.

He later told DAZN: “No, it’s part of the game you know.

“I don’t want to speak about it because it’s part of the game. In the end we spok,e both of us, we were getting at each other in the game. In the end we spoke and it’s okay.”

Chelsea next meet Flamengo on Thursday in Philadelphia.