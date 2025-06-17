Maresca on Palmer's Club World Cup performance: This is the Cole we expect!

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has opened up on Cole Palmer who he thinks is back to his old self after a great Club World Cup performance.

Chelsea kicked off their Club World Cup campaign on Monday with a 2-0 win over LAFC in Atlanta which was their first performance since picking a part Real Betis in the Conference League final. Palmer expressed his frustration after the Blues beat Real Betis in Wroclaw last month, saying he was “sick of getting the ball and going backwards and sideways” before he turned the side around in the second half.

After the victory over LAFC, Maresca addressed Palmer’s comments and his outstanding performance which helped his side to an easy three points.

“I had a short conversation with Cole (after the game), and I said to him that I really like the way he was today. He took responsibility, showed initiative on the ball.

“He was trying to receive the ball, go one-versus-one against players, and this is the Cole we expect.

“After the Conference League final, he said he was bored when receiving the ball, so he decided to do something different. The day after that interview, I said to him that he could do it from the first minute – and why did he wait so long?! Why not do the same after one minute?

“Today, he was exactly doing that, and we are happy when he does that. I’ve said many times Cole is our best player, a top player, and hopefully he can continue to do the right things.”

The Blues won the game thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez which were assisted by Nicolas Jackson and new signing Liam Delap. Palmer may not have grabbed a goal contribution but his performance was not one to forget and Maresca certainly recognises that and his sheer quality as the tournament continues.