England coach Tuchel clarifies criticism of Foden and Rashford

England coach Thomas Tuchel says he's spoken to Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden after calling them out after Friday's World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Tuchel admitted he wanted more from Manchester City midfielder Foden and Aston Villa's Rashford after the 2-0 win.

But he has now clarified his remarks ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

"I've spoken to both of them in front of the group," he said. "They know I appreciate the effort, especially off the ball. We can see in the numbers how much effort they put into defending high and into the counter press, also in their sprinting numbers.

"Marcus had a lot of runs when we had the ball where we did not see him, where we did not use him. He was maybe unlucky with the timing. Phil is maybe not finding the momentum that he can have.

"Both of them are very positive and have every right to be positive, they know exactly what we want from them. Ideally we will bring them into more 1v1 situations and they have to have the confidence to take the 1v1s.

Tuchel insisted he was happy with the pair's efforts off the ball(Image: Rob Newell - CameraSport, CameraSport via Getty Images)

"Phil needs more close connections to a no 10 than we could provide in this match. Marcus created one big chance for Jude Bellingham. Off the ball, the effort was there and that's what counts."