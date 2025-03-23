England coach Tuchel warned over playing Foden out of position

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has warned England coach Thomas Tuchel about playing Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden out-of-position.

Tuchel played Foden on the wing for England's victory over Albania on Friday night.

Murphy wrote for the Daily Mail: "Thomas Tuchel is right to encourage more dribbling from England because there isn't enough of it in the modern game. The real trick is identifying the right players who can do it.

"For someone as quick, dynamic, physical and skilful as Marcus Rashford, it's a no-brainer — you should tell him to run at defenders all day long. Phil Foden is different. He doesn't have electric pace and it's his football intelligence, not dribbling prowess, which gets him into great positions.

"Asking Foden to do a similar job to Rashford takes away the significant other strengths the Manchester City player does possess.

"As a youth player representing England schoolboys, I had a dribbling period because at that age I was good enough to go past players. It became harder as I graduated to tougher defenders and my manager at Crewe, Dario Gradi, ordered me to stop dribbling because it negated my real threat; seeing the pictures early and making key passes.

"He'd show me videos of games I'd affected with my passing and compare it to the number of times I'd lose the ball trying to beat people.

"It wasn't my natural game, even though I'm still proud of a solo goal I scored against Swansea after 'forgetting' Dario's orders!

"If Tuchel wants his wide players to take defenders on, which I applaud, it's Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers and Jarrod Bowen he should turn to, rather than Foden.

"Though Tuchel was referring to Rashford and Foden when he said he 'hoped for more impact and aggressive runs towards the box', I think the manager's dribbling philosophy extends to his midfield players as well."