Man City midfielder set to miss the start of next season after major surgery

Manchester City will be without Mateo Kovacic for the entirety of their Club World Cup campaign and the start of next season after he underwent surgery.

The Croatian midfielder has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury this week and the club have since released a statement confirming that he will be unavailable for some time as he rests and recovers.

“Manchester City can confirm that Mateo Kovacic has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury.

The Croatian midfielder is now set to miss the FIFA Club World Cup as City head to the USA in June.

“Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation and everyone at the Club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

City will begin their Club World Cup campaign in Group G against Moroccan club Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18th and then will travel to meet Abu Dhabi-based side Al Ain in Atlanta on June 22nd, before facing Juventus in Orlando on June 26th. Kovacic will likely watch from home for the majority of matches as his side look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2023.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic opened up on Kovacic’s injury as the midfielder prepares himself for a lengthy spell of trying to regain fitness and the strength to slot back in under manager Pep Guardiola.

“He had an injury and missed the cup final,” he said. “He thought rest would help but it didn't. Pain and swelling appeared concerning the heel tendon.”