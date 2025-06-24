Cucurella proud to take Chelsea leadership role

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella is happy taking on a senior leadership role within the Blues squad.

Cucurella says their Club World Cup camp has helped unite the players even more this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It’s good to have this role in the team," he told Chelsea's website.

"I think we have a young group, and I've tried to always give my experience and help the team in every way. The new guys are all really nice, and we’ve tried to help them get closer to the group. I’ve always tried to help them because when you join a new club, it can be difficult in those first few weeks.

"We are spending a lot of time together in America so if you’re not confident, it can be difficult because the day is very long. But I try to create a good group. We have a WhatsApp group specifically with the Spanish players, and we speak in there. We know that we need to help each other and stay close."

Cucurella added, "It’s important not to think about football all the time to stay mentally fresh.

"Of course, when it’s time to train, you focus on training, and when it’s matchday, you’re focused on the game. But the rest of the time, you need to feel like a normal person and try to enjoy these moments and feel normal things."