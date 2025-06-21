Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim to to leave four transfer-listed stars out of pre-season tour including Rashford
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Chelsea considering the sale of Madueke to Arsenal as Arteta bolsters attack
Man Utd plan to loan Rashford to Inter Milan ahead of next season in shock move

Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Jackson very sad; but he has to learn

Paul Vegas
Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Jackson very sad; but he has to learn
Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Jackson very sad; but he has to learnWu Xiaoling / Xinhua News / Profimedia
Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella has defended Nicolas Jackson after his red card in their Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Jackson came on in the second-half and lasted just six minutes before seeing red for a high challenge of Fla midfielder Lucas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cucurella said at the final whistle: “He’s very sad. He tried to win the ball, had the bad luck that he kicked his leg and that’s it.

"He’s a young player with a lot of quality but maybe needs to improve a little bit in these things.

“But he has to learn. After the manager spoke, he said sorry, he didn’t do it on purpose. He’s a very important player for us, we will miss him in the next game but this is football.”

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueCucurella MarcJackson NicolasChelseaFlamengo RJ
Related Articles
Chelsea manager Maresca explains going with Delap over Jackson for Flamengo defeat
Chelsea boss Maresca on Flamengo defeat: Two goals and Jackson's red card...
Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Lack of focus cost us Flamengo defeat