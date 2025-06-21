Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Jackson very sad; but he has to learn

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella has defended Nicolas Jackson after his red card in their Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Jackson came on in the second-half and lasted just six minutes before seeing red for a high challenge of Fla midfielder Lucas.

Cucurella said at the final whistle: “He’s very sad. He tried to win the ball, had the bad luck that he kicked his leg and that’s it.

"He’s a young player with a lot of quality but maybe needs to improve a little bit in these things.

“But he has to learn. After the manager spoke, he said sorry, he didn’t do it on purpose. He’s a very important player for us, we will miss him in the next game but this is football.”