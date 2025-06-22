Neto calls on Chelsea teammates to increase aggression ahead of Tunis showdown

Pedro Neto has called on Chelsea teammates to be more aggressive after their Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Neto struck to give Chelsea the lead on Friday before Fla stormed back to win 3-1, with Nicolas Jackson seeing red in the second-half.

"I think it’s about having the responsibility," reflected Neto afterwards. "It’s not about being naïve, it’s about desire as well. In the first half, we didn’t start as well but you can see from our plays, even getting the yellow card, we were stronger in the duels.

"We started well in the second half, better than the first half, but then maybe we were not so strong when they had the ball. We were not as competitive as we were in the first half. That made the difference.

"When I speak it's always as a team, it's not as individuals,’ Pedro added. ‘So I speak as a team, we have, like I said, to give the next step if we want to win more important things. And this is what we have to do, we have to work even harder."

Confidence not knocked

Neto insists Chelsea can quickly get their campaign back on the rails ahead of facing ES Tunis this week.

"I am always confident. We are Chelsea, we play to win, and we have an unbelievable team.

"So it's like I said: we have to continue to win experience, to have matches in the legs, to continue to work hard, and to be consistent.

"We have to be thankful; we are here playing this tournament. There would be a lot of players who would love to be in my place."