Club World Cup: Urawa Reds v Monterrey predictions, best bets and odds

The final game of Group E in the Club World Cup sees Mexican side Monterrey face Urawa Reds from Japan, with only the Mexican outfit able to progress to the knockout rounds, but they have to win.

Urawa Reds take on Monterrey in a must-win match for Sergio Ramos’s team if they have any hope of progressing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Monterrey have two draws so far, and a win would mean they have a chance to go through, but it is dependent on results from the other game in their group between Inter Milan and River Plate. Ideally, Monterrey would want a victor in that match; however, if there is a draw, Rayados will need certain permutations to confirm their progress. That can all wait to be thought about though, as the most important thing is doing the first thing right, and that is beating Urawa.

Despite a spirited showing against Inter, where they even scored first against Inter and led for 67 minutes, despite holding 19.6% possession (the lowest on record in the FIFA Club World Cup ever), Urarwa Reds lost that match and sit bottom of the group on zero points. Because of the loss, they are already out of the Club World Cup, so this last match is all for pride.

It will be an interesting game to watch, and we have looked through the stats and combed through the odds to find some savvy bets you can make on this fixture.

Urarwa Reds v Monterrey tips

- Monterrey to win and both teams to score: 5/2 with bet365

- Over 2.5 goals: 4/5 with bet365

- Ryoma Watanabe to have three shots: 7/4 with bet365

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Monterrey to take all three points

With so much riding on this match for Monterrey, I believe they will come through and take all three points. In both games so far against Inter Milan and River Plate, they have shown grit and determination to take two points from the hardest matchups. Now they can flex their usual attacking prowess against Urawa, who lost in dramatic style against Inter 2-1.

Since they need the win, I believe Monterrey will come out of the blocks flying and will win, yet Urawa have shown that they have a goal in them. They took the lead against Inter and even had a better xG than River Plate despite losing that match 3-1. I back Urawa to continue their scoring streak in this game despite losing overall.

Bet365 has just a Monterrey win at 7/10, but I would lean towards Monterrey to win and both teams to score at 5/2.

Tip: Monterrey to win and both teams to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if both teams score in the match and Monterrey are winning at full-time

Goals have been a feature of Urawa games

Both of Urawa Reds' games in this tournament have seen at least three goals. In fact, six of their last seven games in all competitions have seen three or more goals scored, including their last three. A Urawa game is almost a certainty for goals, and I can see the same happening here despite their opponents' minimal returns so far in the Club World Cup.

Monterrey are usually quite the goal getters, with the 0-0 against River Plate being the first time Rayados have not scored in a game since February, a run stretching 15 games. These two games in the Club World Cup have been under new manager Domenec Torrent, and he has yet to find the killer instinct in his team. This game against Urawa, who have conceded five so far, may allow them to unearth that.

Bet365 has over 2.5 goals at 4/5 or under 2.5 at 1/1. Both could be sensible bets looking at form, but I would lean towards over 2.5.

Tip: Over 2.5 goals in the game @ 4/5 with bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if there are three or more goals in the game by full-time

Wanatabe likes to shoot

Ryoma Watanabe scored a clinical goal against Inter Milan to put his side 1-0 up after 11 minutes. The attacking midfielder drifted into the box and hit his first-time shot, with the aid of a deflection, past Yann Sommer. In total, Watanabe attempted three of the team’s five shots, with the other two attempted by substitute Takahiro Sekine. Against River Plate, Urawa had nine shots, three of which were taken by Watanabe as well.

He is showing what a key player for Urawa and that’s plain to see since he has started their last 16 matches in all competitions. Against Monterrey, I back the midfielder to show his shooting instincts again and have at least three shots on goal. This is down at bet365 at 7/4, which I would back.

Tip: Ryoma Watanabe to have three shots @ 7/4 with bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Watanabe has three or more shots in the match

Urawa Reds v Monterrey odds

- Urawa Reds: 15/4 with bet365

- Draw: 29/10 with bet365

- Monterrey: 7/10 with bet365

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.

Discover the Best Betting Bonuses

If you’re looking to take advantage of the Club World Cup matches for your bets, Flashscore is here to help. On our betting bonuses page, you’ll find some of the best promotions and bonus codes on the market.

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.