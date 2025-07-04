Club World Cup: Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund predictions, best bets and odds

Real Madrid return to action following a tense win over Juventus in the previous round. Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse previews their Club World Cup quarter-final match with Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Sponsored content, GambleAware, 18+

Advertisement Advertisement

It's showtime in East Rutherford as followers of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 enjoy the final match from the quarter-finals. MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL teams the New York Jets and New York Giants, provides the setting as two huge names from European football go head-to-head for a place in the final four.

Will Real Madrid go through, or can Borussia Dortmund add another shock result? You can have your say now. The leading online bookmakers offer odds, markets, and promotions on every game from the United States this summer.

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund tips

Real Madrid win @ 8/13 (bet365)

Real Madrid -1 handicap @ 6/4 (bet365)

Vinicius Junior to score @ 13/10 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Madrid's challenge gathers pace

Real Madrid arrived in the United States for this year's Club World Cup as the competition's most successful team. The Spaniards dominated under the previous routine, before the tournament was revamped in time for this summer. Blancos boast five titles, won between 2014 and 2022. Will they continue that remarkable run this year? They certainly have every chance, especially after seeing Manchester City and Inter Milan bow out in the previous round. They're unbeaten after four games, and getting stronger with every match.

As most football fans expected, Real Madrid finished on top of Group H, pulling clear of runners-up Al-Hilal, with Red Bull Salzburg and Pachuca sent home early. Madrid drew their opening match against the Saudis, conceding a penalty to finish 1-1. They scored their first win at the second time of asking, beating Mexican side Pachuca 3-1, before thrashing Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 in Philadelphia on matchday three. The confidence that exists in Xabi Alonso's RMA was obvious for all to see.

Having passed the first hurdle without encountering too much fuss along the way, Real Madrid turned their attentions to the knockout rounds. They played fellow big-name Juventus in the Round of 16, battling to a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. Trent Alexander-Arnold provided his first assist for Madrid when laying it on a plate for teammate Gonzalo Garcia to head home. Madrid has impressed me, and I think there's more to come.

Tip: Real Madrid win @ 8/13 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Real Madrid beats Dortmund in 90 minutes, your bet wins.

Dortmund battle through

Borussia Dortmund impressed by winning Group F with an unbeaten record. The Germans won two and drew one, scoring five goals and conceding three. The seven points collected were two better than Brazilian side Fluminense in second place, with Mamelodi Sundowns in third and UIsan HD holding the rest upright without a win to show for their time in the States. Dortmund advanced without ever catching the eye, beating bottom club Ulsan HD 1-0 and ending goalless with Fluminense. They face a step up in class here.

The Round of 16 took BVB to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, where they beat Group E runners-up Monterrey 2-1 to progress. It was a match that most expected them to win. The Prussians needed an early double from Serhou Guirassy to defeat their Mexican opponents, who stayed in the game until the final whistle thanks to a goal from German Berterame early in the second half. It was a competitive, energy-sapping game, and it'll be interesting to see if Dortmund recover in time.

It's worth noting that Jobe Bellingham was booked in Dortmund's win, meaning he's suspended for the quarter-final match against Real Madrid and his famous brother, Jude Bellingham. A family showdown on the big stage had everyone excited, but there's no doubt Borussia are weaker without the Englishman. They've lost their last four meetings with Madrid and are winless in six. The previous two ended in 5-2 and 2-0 wins for the Spaniards.

Tip: Real Madrid -1 handicap @ 6/4 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Madrid to win by two or more goals.

Follow the form on Junior

My third and final suggested bet in East Rutherford this weekend is for Vinicius Junior to score anytime during the match. Odds are available on him scoring first, but we're taking the safety net of the anytime scorer market, which will keep you involved for the entire time Junior is on the field of play. The player's stats and form also suggest we're on the right track.

Vinicius scored three goals when these teams last met, and helped himself to four goals against Dortmund in 2024. He's found the net in each of his last two meetings with the Germans, and is already off the mark in this competition, scoring against Red Bull Salzburg last month. That's enough to convince me that Junior deserves our support and can be trusted to carry our stake.

Junior is likely to start against Dortmund, has confidence, and his manager already knows he's trustworthy on the big occasion. You can back Vinicius Junior to score anytime as a single, or add him to your weekend multiples, including Club World Cup accumulators.

Tip: Vinicius Junior to score @ 13/10 (bet365)

Bet explanation: Junior must find the net against Dortmund to land you a profit.

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund odds

Real Madrid win @ 8/13 (bet365)

Draw @ 10/3 (bet365)

Borussia Dortmund @ 15/4

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Discover the Best Betting Bonuses

If you’re looking to take advantage of the Club World Cup matches for your bets, Flashscore is here to help. On our betting bonuses page, you’ll find some of the best promotions and bonus codes on the market.

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.