Real Madrid 'open' to selling Rodrygo this summer

Real Madrid and new manager Xabi Alonso are reportedly 'open' to selling Rodrygo this summer with the Brazilian struggling for minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo, 24, has played just 88 minutes for Alonso throughout the Club World Cup, making his first start for the club in 53 days in their opening game against Al-Hilal.

He also struggled for minutes throughout the second half of last season under Carlo Ancelotti with reports suggesting the Brazilian wasn’t motivated in training.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers for the winger with Arsenal particularly interested in his services.

The winger appears to have fallen behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham in the pecking order.

Real Madrid are well stocked in the offensive third with Endrick, Arda Guler, and now Franco Mastantuono also at their disposal.