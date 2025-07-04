Club World Cup: PSG v Bayern Munich predictions, best bets and odds

PSG and Bayern Munich renew their fierce rivalry in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta on July 5th.

This will be their 15th competitive meeting, with Bayern holding the edge historically (8 wins to PSG’s 6).

Bayern have dominated recent clashes, winning the last four meetings since 2021 in the UEFA Champions League.

Yet PSG, as reigning European champions, enter as favourites to finally break that streak.

PSG v Bayern Munich, Saturday, 17:00 BST

PSG v Bayern Munich tips

• Both teams to score – 1/2 with Bet365

• Over 2.5 goals – 53/100 with Bet365

• Harry Kane to score or assist (most booking points) – 4/5 with Bet365

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Both teams to score

A cracking match is expected with full attacking display making both teams to score at 1/2 odds on Bet365 a good option.

Despite Bayern’s recent clean sheets against PSG, this match promises goals at both ends. PSG have conceded just one goal in four Club World Cup games, but Bayern’s attack featuring Harry Kane (109 goal involvements in 95 games) is potent.

PSG’s front three consists of Ousmane Dembélé (33 goal involvements in 2025), Bradley Barcola, and Désiré Doué, who have both combined for over 80 goals this year. Both sides apply intense pressure high up the pitch (PSG 366, Bayern 337 high-intensity pressures), making defensive lapses likely. Don’t be surprised to see both teams find the net.

Tip: Both teams to score @ 1/2

Bet explanation: This bet wins if both PSG and Bayern Munich score at least one goal.

Over 2.5 goals

This fixture has historically been high-scoring, and recent Bayern games at the Club World Cup have shown their attacking firepower as they’ve netted 16 goals so far, the tournament’s highest tally.

PSG, on the other hand, have outscored opponents by +106 goals since the 2024-25 season began, the best among Europe’s big five leagues.

With Bayern’s 4-2 win over Flamengo and PSG’s 4-0 demolition of Inter Miami fresh in memory, a goal fest is on the cards.

Tip: Over 2.5 @ 53/100

Bet explanation: This bet wins if there are at least three goals in the PSG vs Bayern Munich game.

Harry Kane to score or assist

Harry Kane’s clinical record speaks for itself. He is at a point where he is almost delivering a goal contribution per game at Bayern, hence odds of 4/5 on Bet365 of him scoring or assisting vs PSG look like good value for money.

In the four competitions he’s played more than one game for the German side in, he has at least as many goal involvements as appearances: 78 in 63 Bundesliga games, 25 in 25 UEFA Champions League games, four in four FIFA Club World Cup games and two in two DFB Pokal games.

The English striker has scored or assisted in every competition he’s featured in for Bayern this year, including four goals in four Club World Cup matches. His ability to perform on big stages makes him a prime candidate to once against shine in a crunch fixture against PSG.

Tip: Harry Kane to score or assist @ 4/5

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Harry Kane scores or provides an assist against PSG.

PSG v Bayern Munich odds

• PSG – 6/5 with Bet365

• Draw – 13/5 with Bet365

• Bayern Munich – 21/10 with Bet365

