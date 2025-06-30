Club World Cup predictions: Real Madrid v Juventus best bets and odds

European footballing giants, Real Madrid and Juventus, clash for the first time since the Italians' 3-1 Champions League win in 2018. Will Blancos get their revenge? Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse presents his predictions.

The Club World Cup 2025 has reached the knockout stages, with some mouth-watering games on the schedule. They don't come much bigger than Tuesday's round of 16 clash involving Spanish giants Real Madrid and Italian legends Juventus.

You can follow the action live on DAZN from 20:00 BST, and make your predictions at the leading betting apps.

The European rivals meet for the first time since the Old Lady beat Blancos 3-1 in Spain seven years ago on Champions League duty. A 90th-minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo secured his team a 4-3 win on aggregate, with legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon sent off in the aftermath. Who's for more of the same in the United States?

Real Madrid v Juventus tips

Blancos top Group H

Real Madrid recovered from a surprise opening game draw with Al Hilal to finish as winners of Group H. The La Liga side started as the firm betting favourites to top the pool, and did so without too much fuss, collecting seven of the nine points available. They finished two points clear of the runners-up from Saudi Arabia, who also carded an unbeaten record. Stats from the group show Madrid scored seven goals and conceded two, placing them amongst the best defences in the US after three games.

We saw that world-famous tight backline in action when Real Madrid thumped Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 on matchday three at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Xabi Alonso's crew oozed class when making a mockery of what had been billed as a potential banana skin. First-half goals from Vinicius Junior and Valverde placed Madrid on the winning track, before Gonzalo Garcia wrapped things up with a third and final strike near the end.

Madrid have impressed me so far in this competition, but they'll need plenty more of that tough defence and electric attack to beat Juventus. When at their best, Madrid are capable of beating any team on Planet Football.

Back goals in Miami

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami serves as the setting for the Real Madrid vs Juventus match. The famous venue has already witnessed some memorable moments from this summer's festival of football. The home of the Miami Dolphins gave us Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras, Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica, and Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors. But there's more to come, and the scene is set for a goal-fest involving two household names from European football. Fans inside the stadium and the millions following live on TV hope Madrid v Juventus lives up to the hype.

Real Madrid scored seven goals in three group games, without ever getting out of first gear. Juventus scored 11 goals when finishing behind Man City in Group G. That tally placed them third in the scoring charts so far, behind Man City on 13 and the 12 of Bayern Munich. That's impressive, but it's worth noting that the Serie A side conceded six goals in the process, the same as Al Ahly, who finished bottom of Group A.

The stats suggest that we should bet on both teams to score, and I'm happy to follow. Need a little more encouragement? A bet on both teams to score would've landed you a profit in six of the last seven games involving Madrid and Juventus. A nice bet for your accumulators.

Madrid to make a statement

Having picked Real Madrid to beat Juventus and both teams to score, we move on to my third and final bet, which is one for those looking for a better price. The Club World Cup has already proven a difficult competition to predict, and we've seen more than a few shock results since the curtain went up in Miami two weeks ago. But I'm siding with the competition's most successful team and fancy them to secure a statement win over the Italians.

Backing Real Madrid -1 on the handicap was the correct approach when Alonso's big names beat the Mexican side Pachuca 3-1 and downed Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 last time. They're gathering momentum as the games progress, building confidence and reaching their best form. The Madrid attack will relish facing a Juventus defence that conceded five goals to Man City on matchday three from Group G.

What's that you say, Juventus are better than Pachuca and Salzburg? Fair point. But the head-to-head stats show Real Madrid -1 on the handicap was the way to go in two of the last three meetings: 4-1 and 3-0 wins in Italy. You've got to fancy more of the same after taking away the Italians' home advantage.

Real Madrid v Juventus odds

