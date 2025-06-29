Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: I enjoy Xabi's energy

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham says new coach Xabi Alonso is using their Club World Cup run to bring through his playing methods.

Real are into the round of 16, where they will meet Juventus on Tuesday.

Bellingham said of working with Xabi in the US, "With this new style we want to play between the lines, we want to have control, but Xabi says we shouldn't lose the ability to attack the goal.

"When we have the opportunity to speed up the game we want to take advantage of it. We want to have control during the game. Xabi is a very nice person, he has a great way of talking to the players. For me, the thing that attracts me to him is his energy towards football.

"He's very active. He's moving, he gets involved so he can see the game and feel it better. When you see a coach like that, you are attracted by his energy."