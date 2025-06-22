Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid reveal target as Zubimendi joins Arsenal
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Arsenal chiefs pull back from talks with RB Leipzig striker Sesko
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time

Kompany hails ‘special’ Messi for lighting up Club World Cup

Tribal Football
Kompany hails ‘special’ Messi for lighting up Club World Cup
Kompany hails ‘special’ Messi for lighting up Club World CupRich Von Biberstein / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has been amased by Lionel Messi’s performances at the Club World Cup and believes fans should treasure the Inter Miami star.

The Argentina international sealed a comeback win with a brilliant free-kick, giving Inter Miami a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Inter Miami they have a special, special player there. I think he's my age. I don't know how he still does it,” Kompany told the media.

“We are still watching these games and I think we have to cherish every moment Messi's on the pitch."

Messi and Inter Miami play their final group game at the tournament on Monday against Brazilian side Palmeiras

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupMessi LionelInter MiamiBayern MunichPalmeiras