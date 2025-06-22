Kompany hails ‘special’ Messi for lighting up Club World Cup

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has been amased by Lionel Messi’s performances at the Club World Cup and believes fans should treasure the Inter Miami star.

The Argentina international sealed a comeback win with a brilliant free-kick, giving Inter Miami a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages.

"Inter Miami they have a special, special player there. I think he's my age. I don't know how he still does it,” Kompany told the media.

“We are still watching these games and I think we have to cherish every moment Messi's on the pitch."

Messi and Inter Miami play their final group game at the tournament on Monday against Brazilian side Palmeiras.