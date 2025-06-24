Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Juventus ready to offer Man United TWO players in Jadon Sancho swap deal
Man United 'make contact' with Chelsea over £52 million flop

Chelsea making new offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens

Paul Vegas
Chelsea making new offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens
Chelsea making new offer for Borussia Dortmund winger GittensProfimedia
Chelsea are closing on an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for winger Jamie Gittens.

The England U21 international saw a move to Chelsea collapse on the Club World Cup transfer deadline day, leaving the youngster frustrated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the move now appears to be back on, with claims an agreement is close to being struck.

The Athletic says Chelsea face competition from Bayern Munich, but they will up their bid for Gittens this week.

An offer of £42m was rejected a fortnight ago and now a new bid of £50m will be submitted. 

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueGittens Jamie Jermaine BynoeChelseaDortmundBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund deny Jamie Gittens to Bayern Munich talks
Chelsea make bold decision on striker Jackson despite links to Dortmund's Jamie Gittens
Bayern Munich interested in Arsenal attacker Martinelli