Chelsea making new offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens

Chelsea are closing on an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for winger Jamie Gittens.

The England U21 international saw a move to Chelsea collapse on the Club World Cup transfer deadline day, leaving the youngster frustrated.

However, the move now appears to be back on, with claims an agreement is close to being struck.

The Athletic says Chelsea face competition from Bayern Munich, but they will up their bid for Gittens this week.

An offer of £42m was rejected a fortnight ago and now a new bid of £50m will be submitted.