Claudio Tapia hopes Messi can return to Argentina before the end of his career

Argentine FA president hopes Messi can return to his homeland before the end of his career

Argentina's FA president Claudio Tapia has backed Lionel Messi to return to Argentina before his career is over.

Messi, 38, is considered by many as the greatest player of all time after winning a record eight Ballon d'Or honours throughout his lengthy career where he has found success at clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

The Argentina international is said to be eyeing a move to ensure he's at the top when the World Cup 2026 comes around which suggests that leaving Miami is on his mind as he wants to be the best he can be to lead his country to glory once more.

A return to where it all began is also being speculated on despite links to the Saudi Pro League and reports have suggested that he may complete an emotional homecoming transfer to Newell’s Old Boys which has an entire stand named after him.

His former teammate Angel Di Maria has made a similar move, with the veteran winger heading back to Rosario Central at 37 years of age and now Tapia has given a simple answer when asked if Messi will one day return to his homeland.

"I hope so."

Messi is a lifelong supporter of Newell's and featured for the club from the age of six until 13. Afterwards he joined Barcelona and the rest is history. His future is still up in the air but now that the summer window he will be thinking about his prospects as clubs open their doors for him.