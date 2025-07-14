Gusto hits back at Chelsea doubters after CWC win: We've been criticised since new project start

Malo Gusto says Chelsea's players have long wanted to silence their doubters after winning the Club World Cup final.

Chelsea defeated PSG 2-0 in New Jersey on Sunday to win the final.

France fullback Gusto later told DAZN: "We're very proud; it was one of our clear objectives. We're happy for the club and for ourselves as players.

"A lot of people have spoken ill of us. We proved we deserve this trophy.

"First of all, the pressing; we knew they were a team that knew how to move with the ball. When it came to winning back balls, we wanted to kill them from the start.

"We haven't been respected since the new project. People say we're young, that we're not used to playing these matches.

"The coach told us that."