Chivu defends Inter Milan after Monterrey draw

Inter Milan coach Cristian Chivu was left satisfied after a 1-1 draw with Monterrey in their Club World Cup opener.

Chivu defended their performance, despite dropping two points.

He said, "We had good intensity in the first half, but we made a bad final pass and weren't very aggressive in front of goal. However, the lads did what we asked of them and they did it with a certain intensity.

"Yes, in the second half our energy dropped a little, we were slow in our maneuvers but it wasn't easy to attack such an organized low block.

"We had to move the ball a little faster, even if the pitch was slow. We'll take the good things we did, because I saw some very good ones."

We're never ashamed

On the debuts of Petar Sucic and Luis Henrique, Chivu also said: "It's not easy, they've had two training sessions, they're in a new reality and they have to adapt to our requests but they tried to do their best."

On the result, Chivu insisted: "We are never ashamed of what we do on the pitch, we respect our opponents. We have a strong team, but we know that in football you have to do something more than your opponent to win.

"We tried today, we were proactive for most of the match, sometimes even fluid and lucid, but at this moment with the little energy we have, even if I'm not looking for excuses, we struggled a bit from a physical point of view.

"But from the point of view of attitude and respect for the opponent this has never been lacking."