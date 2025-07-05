Chelsea suffer double suspension blow for CWC semi

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is out of their Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense.

Chelsea reached the final four after victory over Palmeiras on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

But during the 2-1 win, Delap collected a yellow card - his second of the tournament - and will be suspended for the Flu clash.

Delap was booked for a foul on Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

Along with Chelsea's new striker, Levi Colwill will also be suspended after collecting a second yellow card of the campaign on the night.