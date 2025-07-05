Maresca insists Chelsea deserved victory over Palmeiras

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca highlighted Pedro Neto's performance after their Club World Cup quarterfinal win against Palmeiras.

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto's deflected cross earned the Blues their 2-1 win, with Estevao Willian, who will join Chelsea this summer, scoring for Palmeiras.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca said, "Personally, I think in the first half we were in control of the game. We didn't concede anything.

"We scored the goal and we could have scored some more goals and then they were better than us and they scored.

"The game changed a bit, the dynamic changed, but then I think in the last 20 to 25 minutes we were in control again and I think we deserved to win the game without being lucky."

Maresca added, "Since we started this competition, we have a new structure in corners. The reason why is because we are always looking to improve things and offensively during the Premier League, I think we need to improve things.

"So since the Club World Cup started, we have a new structure. Most of the time we try to play short, but also we have the long option."

The win was for Neto

Neto chose to start the game after being given the opportunity to skip the game after the loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva this week.

Maresca also said: "We spoke with Pedro yesterday, this morning and this afternoon and it was completely his personal decision whether to play or not to play.

"He made a fantastic effort to play this game, to be with his team-mates, and we really appreciate what he has done.

"I just said to the players that this win is especially for him because we know how close he was (with Jota) and the effort that he has done.

"So no doubt that we really appreciate what he decided in the end."