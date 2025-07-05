Chelsea find way to defeat Palmeiras and reach CWC semis

Chelsea booked their place in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) with a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in Philadelphia, ending the Brazilian side's unbeaten run at the competition after four matches (W2, D2).

Chelsea headed into this game looking to avoid a second defeat at the hands of Brazilian opposition at the CWC. Enzo Maresca’s side went close to breaking the deadlock inside the opening four minutes, when Cole Palmer looked to beat Weverton with a curling effort from outside the penalty area, but the Brazilian stopper got down to palm the ball away.

Palmer did get his name on the scoresheet with 16 minutes on the clock, though, as he kept his cool to slot the ball into the bottom-left corner from just inside the penalty area after a delightful first touch.

Final match stats Opta by Stats Perform

The Blues dominated as the first half went on, with Palmeiras surviving wave after wave of Chelsea attacks, the best of which arrived when Palmer found Christopher Nkunku, who got underneath the ball and sent his effort well over when in space inside the penalty area.

Verdao had a brilliant opportunity to bring themselves level on the stroke of half-time, but Vanderlan saw his header towards the top-left corner kept out by a sublime save from Robert Sanchez.

Palmeiras started the second half in a much better fashion and had their reward shortly after HT. Ironically, it was Chelsea-bound teenager Estevao who found the back of the net with a stunning strike, drilling his emphatic effort in off the bar past a rooted Sanchez.

Match momentum Opta by Stats Perform

Verdao continued to grow into the game and went close to taking the lead with just over an hour played, as Allan’s strike across goal trickled agonisingly wide of the left post.

The tension grew as the contest approached its closing stages, but Chelsea managed to get a rather fortunate winner with seven minutes left to play. The goal came after Malo Gusto’s cross wrong-footed Weverton following a Bruno Fuchs deflection, meaning the keeper could only watch on as the ball bobbled over the goal line.

Weverton was on hand to push a late Noni Madueke strike onto the post, but ultimately, it made little difference as Chelsea secured their place in the semi-finals, where they will face yet another Brazilian side in Fluminense.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

