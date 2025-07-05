Pedro: Winning Chelsea debut very satisfying

Joao Pedro was left delighted after a winning debut for Chelsea in their Club World Cup quarterfinal win against Palmeiras.

Pedro, who was signed from Brighton last week, was a second-half substitute in the 2-1 triumph.

"It’s an important win," Pedro told the club's website afterwards. "I was on holiday, so to come on and to play like I did is very satisfying for me.

"I’m very happy to get through to the next round, but now we need to rest and focus on Fluminense.

"The manager told me to play free, do my best and I think I did. It’s important we got through to the next round."

On playing alongside Cole Palmer, who struck Chelsea's opener, Pedro added: "Cole is a very good player.

"Everyone knows that he can change the game like he did today and I enjoyed playing alongside him."