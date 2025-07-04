Chelsea midfielder Dewsbury-Hall: Palmeiras a challenge we look forward to

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall feels in good shape ahead of their Club World Cup quarterfinal against Palmeiras.

Dewsbury-Hall is pleased with how he has played in the US-based tournament.

"It’s exciting," Dewsbury-Hall said. "We’re going back to where we were based at the start of the tournament and we’re in the knockouts. Every game is a must-win and the lads are motivated.

"You should go into every game wanting to win and whether you’re in the group stage or the knockout stage, it’s the same feeling. Obviously, the further you go, the closer you are to getting to the final. The feeling in the camp is to take it game by game and then, before you know it, we could be in a great position."

On the tournament, Dewsbury-Hall said: "It’s been a different experience and you have to be grateful because not everyone gets to play in these sorts of tournaments.

"It’s a little strange when you see players from other teams back for pre-season and we’re still playing the previous season, but it’s something that you have to take as a privilege because not everyone gets to play in something like this."

He added, "Nobody is overlooking Palmeiras and we have seen South American teams in this tournament have been really strong. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to, and the lads are also looking forward to. So we will make sure we’re all ready for it."