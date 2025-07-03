Club World Cup 2025: Palmeiras v Chelsea predictions, best bets and odds

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals reaches its peak when Chelsea and Palmeiras meet for the second time in the competition's history.

Four years after the Blues' dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory in the 2021 final, these two footballing giants collide again with a semi-final spot at stake.

This promises to be a tactical battle between Enzo Maresca's attacking philosophy and Abel Ferreira's defensively disciplined Palmeiras, who have conceded just two goals in four Club World Cup matches this tournament.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of energy-sapping extra-time victories, setting up what could be another marathon encounter in Philadelphia.

Palmeiras – Chelsea, Saturday, 2:00 am

Palmeiras v Chelsea tips

• Chelsea to qualify – 1/2 with Bet365

• Under 2.5 goals – 13/20 with Bet365

• Pedro Neto to score anytime (most booking points) – 11/4 with Bet365

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Chelsea to qualify

Chelsea come into this tie as slight favourites, and for good reason. Enzo Maresca’s side have scored four or more goals in a game 14 times since August 2024, more than any other Premier League team in that period.

Their 4-1 extra-time win over Benfica showcased their attacking depth, with Christopher Nkunku and Dewsbury-Hall both on the scoresheet as late substitutes. Chelsea have also won four of the last seven meetings between English and Brazilian sides at this tournament and have momentum after a tough, confidence-boosting victory.

Palmeiras, while defensively solid, have conceded multiple goals in three of the last four matches when they failed to keep a clean sheet. The Blues’ firepower and recent form make the 1/2 on offer on bet365 for Chelsea to qualify look like a strong value.

Tip: Chelsea to qualify @1/2

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Chelsea qualifies to the semi-finals at the expense of Palmeiras.

Under 2.5 goals

Despite Chelsea's attacking prowess, this quarter-final has all the hallmarks of a tight, cagey affair. Palmeiras have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 14 matches across all competitions, conceding just two goals in four Club World Cup games this tournament.

Their defensive resilience under Abel Ferreira is legendary, and they excel at frustrating European opposition. Chelsea, while potent going forward, have shown they can be patient when required – their 4-1 win over Benfica was 1-1 after 90 minutes before extra-time opened the floodgates.

With both teams having endured physically demanding extra-time matches in the previous round, expect a cagey start as both sides look to avoid costly mistakes.

Tip: Under 2.5 goals @13/20

Bet explanation: This bet wins if there are fewer than three goals scored in the match.

Pedro Neto to Score Anytime

Pedro Neto has been the star of Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign, scoring in three consecutive matches for the first time in his senior club career.

The Portuguese winger has transformed into a key attacking threat under Maresca, netting just three goals in his previous 30 appearances before this tournament but now looking unstoppable in front of goal with his confidence sky-high.

Neto to score anytime on Bet365 is at 11/4 odds which represents excellent value with Palmeiras set to focus their defensive efforts on containing Chelsea's midfield creativity, the Portuguese’s pace and direct running could prove decisive.

Tip: Pedro Neto to score anytime @ 11/4

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Pedro Neto scores at any point during the match.

Chelsea v Palmeiras odds

• Chelsea – 21/20 with Bet365

• Draw – 12/5 with Bet365

• Palmeiras – 14/5 with Bet365

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.

