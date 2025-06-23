Chelsea make bold decision on striker Jackson despite links to Dortmund's Jamie Gittens

Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens remains a priority transfer target for Chelsea who may have to sell striker Nicolas Jackson this summer.

The 20-year-old has attracted attention from Europe’s top clubs, including the Blues, who are hoping to improve their attack even more this summer after bringing in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. Chelsea had a £42M opening bid for Gittens rejected two weeks ago as the Bundesliga side hope to push the bid up to £50M.

Jackson enjoyed a promising first season at Stamford Bridge following a £32M move from Villarreal in 2023, scoring 17 goals in all competitions. Last season he scored 13 in 8 less appearances under manager Enzo Maresca but despite his good record in front of goal many reports have suggested he will move in the next few months due to Delap’s arrival and Gittens’ potential transfer.

However, Standard Sport state that the West London club have no plans to sell Jackson right now and expect him to play a significant role next season as things stand. On Saturday, it was reported that Juventus had opened talks with the Senegal international as top sides probe to see if Maresca would be willing to let him go.

In his last four appearances for the club, Jackson has been sent off against Newcastle, scored in the Europa Conference League final, assisted Pedro Neto at the Club World Cup and been sent off against Flamengo. He is certainly a player with a mixed reputation but not many striker have been able to arrive at Chelsea and consistently score like him which could influence Maresca’s decision.