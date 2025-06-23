Borussia Dortmund deny Jamie Gittens to Bayern Munich talks

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has denied the club are in talks with rivals Bayern Munich over a potential move for winger Jamie Gittens.

The 20-year-old is increasingly likely to leave Dortmund this summer and has already agreed personal terms over a move to Chelsea.

Dortmund and Chelsea failed to agree a fee ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, however, and several reports have suggested Bayern Munich are attempting to swoop in.

Kehl has since denied that the two German clubs are in talks over a deal for the winger, saying: "I'm not currently in contact with Max Eberl, but otherwise we have a very good relationship. Nevertheless, there's nothing to say on the subject at the moment.”

Chelsea will likely go back in for the Englishman once the Club World Cup ends but are yet to meet Dortmund’s €60 million (£50m/$69m) asking price.