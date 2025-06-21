Buffon key man in choosing Gattuso for Italy job over Mourinho

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Italy team manager and Juventus legend Gigi Buffon was the key man in rejecting the appointment of Jose Mourinho as national team coach last week.

Italy World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso has since been named Azzurri coach after the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti.

However, Fenerbahce coach Mourinho was also a candidate put forward by Italy's kit sponsor Adidas. The sportswear company were willing to cover part of Mourinho's wages for the deal to the 2026 World Cup.

But La Repubblica says Buffon vetoed the move, insisting Italy needed to find a local legend to lift and inspire the players after a poor start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Gattuso was chosen after leaving Hajduk Split at the end of last season. The former AC Milan star was also a World Cup winning teammate of Buffon.

