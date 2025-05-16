Bellingham: The biggest factor behind Real Madrid push to win CWC

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham says the players are serious about trying to win the new Club World Cup tournament.

Bellingham admits being the first winners of the new version is a major motivation.

He told Efe: "A big part of this is being the first. We all want to see what it's going to be like and how important it's going to be in the future, how many teams are giving it their all in the tournament.

"We want to see the dynamics of this event, but for us, like I said, it's the chance to add another title. It's the chance to be the first to win it and we don't take that lightly.

"It's a bit of history and there aren't many things you can do at this club that haven't already been done. It's nice to have a new opportunity."