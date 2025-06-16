PSG manager Enrique on the controversial Club World Cup: The teams are suffering...

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has expressed his concern over the Club World Cup this summer.

PSG thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their Club World Cup group-stage opener in what was a heated game in Los Angeles on and off the pitch. The Champions League winners drew 80,619 people to the Rose Bowl as crowds packed in to see the European champions compete for the newly renovated tournament.

However, with temperatures reaching nearly 40°C under the sun and 60% humidity Enrique has expressed his concerns over player welfare which has already come under question due to the packed football schedule.

“The match was clearly influenced by the temperature. The time slot is great for European audiences, but the teams are suffering. In terms of play, it's impossible to perform at a very high level for 90 minutes,” he added, despite praising the club’s dominance.

"Of course, it's difficult. It's for both teams. It might be a bit harder for Atlético because they don't have the ball. For me, it's harder to run after the ball. It's hot here today at this time. I'm all red. It was really difficult, but we're trying to recover as much as possible because at this point in the season, it can be decisive."

Despite this, Vitinha, who took player of the match honours praised his side and said they were happy with their performance even if there should have been more goals scored.

"As always I am going to talk about the team," he said. "It was a very good game and it's difficult with this temperature, but we did well against a very good team. Everybody knows Atletico is a tough team, an aggressive team, but we did very well.

"We managed to control all of the game. We could have scored more, but we are happy with the result."