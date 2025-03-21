Raphinha: I was ready to quit Barcelona before Hansi called

Raphinha admits he was close to leaving Barcelona last summer.

The Brazil attacker has been outstanding for Barca this season, with many suggesting his form has him as a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.

However, things could've been very different for Raphinha before the start of the season.

He recalled to Globo: "The time after Copa America was very problematic.

"Every day there was news that I was going one way or the other, and I was also considering leaving Barcelona because there were some things I didn't feel good about personally.

"Hansi (Flick, coach) called me and told me to show up for training before making any decisions. He wanted to talk to me and he told me he was counting on me. That was an important point in my decision to stay.

"I talked to my wife and said, 'If he's a fair guy and sees us players for our commitment to training, I'll give him one week to like me as a player'."

The rest, of course, is history. Raphinha has 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 matches so far this season.