Arsenal legend Henry: Why Raphinha ahead of Salah in Ballon d'Or race

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admits he rates Raphinha ahead of Mohamed Salah in this year's Ballon d'Or race.

Salah drew a blank in both legs of Liverpool's Champions League round 16 defeat to PSG, while Raphinha scored three times in Barcelona's victory over Benfica.

"He is up there. Raphinha is ahead, yes, because of what he is doing in the Champions League, 11 goals," said Henry last night on CBS.

"Mo Salah is a great contender, Kane is a contender and Dembele it depends if you perform in the Champions League on top of winning your league.

"Raphinha is on a lot of goals with one penalty, I'm not saying Kane shouldn't have penalties and Mo Salah is having a season in the Premier League that we will never see again hopefully - usually when you have records they're to be beaten.

"I'm saying if a guy has virtually the same amount of goals without penalties, I'm not going to say that's not bad it's outstanding but this guy I have to talk about him.

"When people talk about being complete, as a striker you need to understand how to defend, help your full-back and press well, it's a lot of things you need to do well and Raphinha has it all."