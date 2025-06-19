Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé hospitalised with gastroenteritis after missing Al-Hilal clash

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is in the hospital with gastroenteritis after being absent for the clash against Al-Hilal.

The French international had missed Real Madrid's opening match of the tournament on Wednesday due to an illness which ended 1-1 thanks to goals from Francisco Garcia and a well-taken penalty from Ruben Neves. A Real statement on Thursday said Mbappe has "an acute case of gastroenteritis" and was taken to the hospital l for "a series of tests".

Manager Xabi Alonso was cautious in predicting whether Mbappe would be available for the club’s second game against Pachuca on Sunday night as he revealed that the striker was not feeling 100%.

“We´ll have to see how he feels,' Alonso said.

“The last day he went through significant viral issues, so we´ll have to wait and assess closer to the game.”

Los Blancos will face Red Bull Salzburg in their final group match before heading to the quarter-finals of the competition, where Mbappe could miss out if his condition does not improve. Gastroenteritis is an infection in the gut which causes vomiting or diarrhoea and many suffer from it for over two weeks. Losing Mbappe would be a huge loss to Madrid who may struggle to make it to the latter stages of the tournament if he is absent.