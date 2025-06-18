Al-Hilal coach Inzaghi: Parting with Inter Milan was right choice

Tribal Football
Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi has sought to clarify his decision to leave Inter Milan.

Inzaghi left Inter just days after their Champions League final defeat to PSG, though there's been claims he was speaking with Al-Hilal before the Munich clash.

"If it's the price to pay for four years at Inter, I'm happy to do it," said Inzaghi. "I received much more than I gave: from the fans, the directors, the players. I know I will miss everything, even the most unfair criticism.

"But I gave everything and I believe that, for the good of Inter, parting ways was the right choice, even if it was painful for everyone.

"After years at Inter, I needed to get out of my comfort zone. I wanted to change my mentality, my style of play and face new challenges. There was no other club I wanted to coach: I chose Al-Hilal."

Inzaghi will lead Al-Hilal for the first time tonight against Real Madrid in their Club World Cup opener.

 

 

