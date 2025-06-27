Bernardo hails Man City triumph against Juventus: We're here to win the CWC

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva was pleased after their Club World Cup win against Juventus.

The 5-2 triumph sets up City for a round of 16 clash with Al-Hilal.

“We’re very happy with what we did today,” a delighted Bernardo said after the game. “Against a top team as well, we managed to control the game and keep the ball.

“Apart from the little mistakes we made individually, it was probably the best performance that we’ve had in this tournament. We qualified first in the group and we’re very happy.

“It’s just another win. It’s an important win because it makes us qualify first. I don’t know if it’s a statement win or not. It’s three points. We’re happy to be in the United States and to have qualified for the last-16.

“We’re in this tournament to win and we’re one step closer to that goal. And now we will watch the games to see who will be our next opponent.

“We have a big squad, especially in this tournament and hopefully for the season. The impact that these players have had has been massive. Once again the guys who came from the bench helped us a lot. You need everyone to be successful.”