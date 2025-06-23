Al Hilal and Salzburg ends in scoreless draw to keep Group H open

Al Hilal's Renan Lodi (left) fights for the ball with Salzburg's Stefan Lainer (right) during 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Group H of the FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) remains wide open after a goalless draw between Salzburg and Al Hilal in Washington DC, with the stalemate ending the Red Bulls’ 16-match scoring streak.

Looking to build on the momentum generated by becoming the first Asian side to avoid defeat against European opposition at the CWC when drawing with Real Madrid last time out, Al Hilal started strongly and came close to an opener inside three minutes.

Joao Cancelo and Malcom combined down the right, but the Portuguese full-back could only drag his shot wide from a promising position inside the box. The Saudi side completely controlled the first half, yet were still indebted to goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for preserving parity.

Patient Salzburg build-up eventually sprang into life when Frans Kratzig’s floated cross was met in improvised fashion by Karim Onisiwo, but Bounou reacted brilliantly to tip the ball over the bar.

Simone Inzaghi’s men regrouped from there, and while they were in complete control of the contest, they desperately struggled to work the Salzburg goalkeeper.

Their biggest chance of the half arrived on 21 minutes when Salem Al Dawsari’s cross was met by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but his header was blocked by the retreating Jacob Rasmussen, who recovered to also thwart Marcos Leonardo’s rebound.

A change in system at the break afforded Thomas Letsch’s men a greater foothold following the restart, and they were tantalisingly close to an opener just three minutes into the second period.

Salzburg recycled a corner to great effect, but Bounou was on hand to deny John Mellberg from point-blank range before Kalidou Koulibaly cleared Dorgeles Nene’s rebound off the line.

Once more, Al Hilal regained composure and went close through Cancelo, whose venomous strike was tipped away to safety before Malcom’s strike deflected wide of the target.

By the cooling break, Salzburg were the side looking full of energy, and their confidence continued to grow once play resumed as Yorbe Vertessen fired wide.

For all of their endeavour, Salzburg ultimately found no way past Bounou, with the draw ending their three-match winning streak and denying them the chance to secure passage to the last 16.

They face Real Madrid on matchday three, needing a win to guarantee progression, while Al Hilal must also emerge victorious against Pachuca if they’re to qualify, despite extending their unbeaten run to seven matches.

