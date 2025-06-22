Real Madrid rally after early red to claim Alonso’s first win

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal against Pachuca

Despite having 10 men for almost the entire 90 minutes, Real Madrid battled to secure a 3-1 victory against Pachuca, who have now lost all three of their FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) games against European opposition.

Pachuca’s status as heavy pre-match underdogs suggested they had little hope against European juggernauts Real Madrid.

Their chances of causing a seismic upset received a huge boost inside the opening 10 minutes, when a hopeful ball in behind freed Salomon Rondon who had got the wrong side of Raul Asencio, and the Real defender allowed him to go no further by dragging him to the floor as the last man, a foul worthy of a red card.

It didn’t take long for their first big chance to arrive either, as a rapid counter-attack ended with an impressive double save from Thibaut Courtois to first deny Kenedy, and then Alan Bautista on the follow-up.

The Spanish giants had their backs against the wall for large periods after being reduced to 10 men, but against the run of play, they took the lead.

There was an air of simplicity about the goal, too, as a smart Jude Bellingham run was found by Fran Garcia, and the Englishman arrowed a left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Bellingham's goal for Real Madrid Opta by StatsPerform / Paul Ellis / AFP

Pachuca were reminded of the harsh realities of top-level football once more before the break, as a sweeping Real move involving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gonzalo Garcia was finished off by Arda Güler.

With their man advantage, it was little surprise to see Pachuca in the ascendancy after half-time. A glorious chance fell their way within 15 minutes of the restart, too, when Federico Pereira’s header back across goal was directed inches wide of the post by Rondon.

Any chances the Mexican side had of getting back into the game dissipated 20 minutes from time.

It was Pachuca caught on the counter this time, as Brahim Diaz’s teasing delivery was prodded home by the outstretched leg of Federico Valverde to place the game beyond any reasonable doubt.

Match momentum Opta by StatsPerform

Pachuca did at least grab a consolation that their efforts warranted, but even that came with an element of fortune as Elias Montiel’s effort deflected in off the outstretched leg of Aurelien Tchouameni.

That goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation for Pachuca, whose elimination from the CWC has now been confirmed.

Madrid’s first win of the tournament, and under new boss Xabi Alonso, stands them in good stead to progress, but they still have work to do if they’re to top the group.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.

