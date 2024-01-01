Chelsea hero Duff apologises to FAI employees: I shouldn't have said that

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff has apologised to employees of the Irish Football Federation after declaring he would "raze it to the ground" last week.

Duff slammed the FAI over the state of the game in the Republic of Ireland.

The former Chelsea stated: "I would - how would I word it - raze Abbotstown to the ground because it's the most uninviting, unenthusiastic workplace, not in world football but in the world.

"So I'd level it and I would probably sack 90% of the workforce."

However, Duff has now written a letter of apology for his words.

He stated: "I knew it was wrong when I said it and it is all I have thought about since.

"You are all working hard for the benefit of Irish football. Trying to pay bills, support families and pay mortgages and, frankly, it was a ridiculous comment.

"It was deeply disrespectful to you all and you all have every right to be disappointed and angry with me.

"I love Irish football, I love the league and will always continue to fight for them both but my words helped neither. My emotion and fight for the game came out poorly and I regret it."