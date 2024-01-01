Chelsea midfielder Santos: Cooper didn't give me chance at Forest

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos was left frustrated with his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Santos spent the first-half of last term with Forest before leaving for Chelsea's French partners Strasbourg.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was a bit of a surprise (to have left on loan), but I understand that it is part of the process,” he told Premier League Brasil. “It is very difficult for a young person who comes from Brazil to play abroad, especially in the Premier League.”

He added: “There's no way we can predict what's going to happen.

"But I was always well, willing to help and making a difference in training, so much so that the coach at the time, Steve Cooper, was praising me a lot in training, but unfortunately he didn't give me any opportunities. I was at my peak both physically and technically.”