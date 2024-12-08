Preston thumps Liverpool in FAYC shock

Preston North End thumped Liverpool 4-1 in Friday's FA Youth Cup Third Round tie.

The clash was played at Deepdale, with Preston producing an outstanding performance on the night.

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Max Wilson and Theo Mawene had Preston 3-0 ahead, before their fourth came on the hour mark from Dylan Gairns. The Reds scored a consolation through Clae Ewing late on.

Reds coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson played a full-strength team, but they were swept aside by the hosts.

Rio Ngumoha, James Bradshaw and Carl Pinnington all featured for Liverpool on the night.

