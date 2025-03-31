Man Utd make crucial Chido Obi decision ahead of the FA Youth Cup semi-final

Manchester United have allowed Chido Obi to return to the Under-18s for tonight’s crucial FA Youth Cup semi-final against Aston Villa which means he will miss the first team clash this week.

The 17 year old has bagged seven goals in the first three rounds, with impressive braces against Coventry City and Preston North End, before scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea. He has made four substitute appearances for United with two in February and two in March as head coach Ruben Amorim tries to find an answer to his team's lack of goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, despite United’s toothless performances up front this season the FA Youth Cup semi-final at Aston Villa on Monday night has been made a priority for Chido Obi which means he will miss Tuesday’s clash against Nottingham Forest as Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund take the reins.

It was unclear if he would feature in the tournament again this season having been left out of the quarter-final but as reported by the BBC and Daily Mail he is set to start against Villa. Amorim spoke on the importance of the competition and how he is allowing young players take a break from the first team in an attempt to win the competition.

"He is going to play today because we try to imagine the next game, and if you look before he was on the bench and played against just 10 minutes at the end of the game against Fulham," said Amorim.

"It is also really important for our young kids to feel the energy of the game.

"We are trying to win that competition and trying to build something with the youth, so we are helping the team and the player."