Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Keane lays into Man Utd captain Fernandes: I see these boys, you're f***ing imposters

Man Utd superkid Obi speaks ahead of FAYC clash with former club Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Man Utd superkid Obi speaks ahead of FAYC clash with former club Arsenal
Man Utd superkid Obi speaks ahead of FAYC clash with former club ArsenalChido Obi
Chido Obi has made his first public comments to media as a Manchester United player.

Ahead of tonight's FA Youth Cup quarterfinal against former club, Arsenal, United's media team have released a short soundbite from Obi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking after his hat-trick in the previous round's victory over Chelsea, Obi said: "I love to score goals, and I love to help the team to win in this big competition, so yeah, it's really good."

This is the first piece of footage from United of Obi speaking at length since his arrival earlier this season from the Gunners.

Obi, 17, made his senior debut for United in defeat to Tottenham earlier this month.

Mentions
FA Youth CupPremier LeagueObi ChidozieManchester UnitedArsenal
Related Articles
Several young stars including Obi and Kone added to Man Utd first team squad list
Keane lays into Man Utd captain Fernandes: I see these boys, you're f***ing imposters
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash