Man Utd superkid Obi speaks ahead of FAYC clash with former club Arsenal

Chido Obi has made his first public comments to media as a Manchester United player.

Ahead of tonight's FA Youth Cup quarterfinal against former club, Arsenal, United's media team have released a short soundbite from Obi.

Speaking after his hat-trick in the previous round's victory over Chelsea, Obi said: "I love to score goals, and I love to help the team to win in this big competition, so yeah, it's really good."

This is the first piece of footage from United of Obi speaking at length since his arrival earlier this season from the Gunners.

Obi, 17, made his senior debut for United in defeat to Tottenham earlier this month.