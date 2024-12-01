Tribal Football
Spurs keeper Keeley scores for Leyton Orient in FA Cup thriller

Paul Vegas
Tottenham goalkeeper Josh Keeley was on the scoresheet for Leyton Orient in their FA Cup clash with Oldham Athletic yesterday.

Keeley is on a season-long loan at  Orient and starred in Saturday's Second Round tie with the Latics.

Trailing 1-0 at home, Keeley took a chance in injury-time for a set-piece and managed to head home an equaliser on 99 minutes.

The tie was then taken into extra-time, where Orient also missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed for offside.

However, Sonny Perkins, on-loan from Leeds, struck the winner for Orient in the 121st minute to send them through to the Third Round.

 

