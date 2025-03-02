Wolves striker Cunha facing extended ban after FA Cup meltdown

Tribal Football
Matheus Cunha is facing a lengthy ban after his meltdown in relegation-threatened Wolves' FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The striker, who scored Wolves' equaliser, was sent off at the end of extra-time for assaulting Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez. The Brazilian also had to be restrained by Wolves staff after being shown the red card.

Cunha served a two-match retrospective ban after clashing with an Ipswich official earlier this season. If referee Sam Barrott reports him for his actions after the red card, it could lead to another misconduct charge.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said afterwards he's likely to wait until later Sunday to speak with Cunha.

Pereira said: “If I have a problem with my wife, I say, ‘In this moment I am nervous, you are nervous, it is better to sleep and speak tomorrow’.

“In football it is impossible to go into a dressing room with everyone tired and frustrated and to start speaking.

“After one day, when we are calm we speak together. The emotional side was very high. There was a lot of pressure.

“It should not happen, but this is something that happens in football and we must deal with it.”

