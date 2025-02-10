Why Man City boss Guardiola apologised to Leyton Orient fans

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Pep Guardiola issued an apology to Leyton Orient fans after mistakenly referring to the club simply as 'Leyton' during an interview. 

Orient gave Manchester City a tough challenge in the FA Cup, taking the lead through a deflected Jamie Donley effort before City staged a comeback. 

Second-half goals from substitutes Kevin De Bruyne and Abdukodir Khusanov secured City's place in the last 16.

"Sorry," he told reporters post-game. 

"Listen, I don't want to offend anyone. I have been offended many, many times, but I don't want to offend. I am so sorry for the people of this lovely stadium.

"I said before that Leyton Orient - I say it properly now - is special. You feel it, you feel it. I like it. It is my ninth season in England.

"I play many times in lower divisions and in this incredible competition, so the vibe, the smell of the crowd and everything, you play in the FA Cup and you don't find it in other places, especially in these games."

