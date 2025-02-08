Leyton Orient manager Wellens: We're all buzzing despite Man City defeat

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens says they can enjoy the experience after their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

City had to come from behind to win the fourth round tie 2-1 in today's early kickoff.

Wellens said afterwards: "I'm proud because we created chances, we caused them problems, the atmosphere was brilliant. The goals are so obvious for us. Their wingers were staying high and wide and causing problems. I'm disappointed with the last goal. At least it took the big boy to come on and beat us.

"When this draw comes out, you've worried the player's mind goes to that. We needed legs in the last 20 minutes.

"Our lads are learning their trades. The game management is what you need to be a proper player.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere, they're a brilliant outfit and I wish them well in Madrid. Our chairman's buzzing he met Pep."