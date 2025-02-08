Nico forced to end Man City debut early

Nico Gonzalez's Manchester City debut lasted just 22 minutes today.

City came from behind to win their FA Cup fourth round tie at Leyton Orient 2-1 in Saturday's early kickoff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nico was handed a start, but was forced off midway through the first-half due to injury.

The midfielder is said to have suffered a back strain, though also found himself subject of some heavy attention from Orient players in the early exchanges.

City manager Pep Guardiola said afterwards: "Welcome to the Premier League and the referees. Maybe he knew about the referees because I understand it's not easy. It's not easy to do something when you play against teams like in League One."