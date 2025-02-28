Wharton thinks Palace can go all the way and win the FA Cup this season

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Adam Wharton believes Crystal Palace are capable of winning the FA Cup this season. 

The Eagles will aim for a quarter-final spot when they face London rivals Millwall at Selhurst Park on Saturday. 

Palace remain in the competition’s last 16 after victories over Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers

“We’ve got to win,” said midfielder Wharton ahead of facing Millwall.  

“We’ve got to win and get to the next round of the FA Cup. 

“The fans, it’s a massive game for them. When the atmosphere is good, it’s always nice to play in those games. It was top (against Aston Villa) — probably the best it’s been this season.” 

