Glasner on Wharton's return: He trained the whole week, I think he’s ready now

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Everton this weekend.

Glasner first spoke on the shape of his squad and provided some positive news on Eberechi Eze who did not start against Manchester City and missed their FA Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers.

"No new issues. Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr trained and are available tomorrow (Saturday)."

Midfielder Adam Wharton has been slowly returning to the squad and may make a first league start since October which would be a major boost for the Eagles.

"It was surprising he could play 60 minutes! Even then he said, ‘oh, come on, I’d like to play more!'

"He felt really well. He did well. He trained the whole week – no reaction on the load – and he's had a good week again. I think he’s ready and now, with the other players back, it’s maybe tough – but it's the best situation you can have as a manager.

"We have him, Will Hughes and Jeff Lerma available in midfield. We have several options with our front three, the same with our wing-backs. We have a good situation at the moment, and we want to keep this for the next three months."

Finally, Glasner gave an update on defender Ben Chillwell and revealed that consistency as well as squad depth is key to gaining points over the next few months which will be extremely busy.

"For me, every player who is in the squad has to be able to start, otherwise it makes no sense.

"Ben is ready to start. That doesn’t meant that he starts (against Everton) because also T (Tyrick Mitchell) did well – it’s now to find the best mix.

"We’ve been quite successful the last weeks and we want to stay consistent, but it’s good to have options. There will be busier periods in the next months; now we have one week until Fulham (away), but then we have the next three-game week.

"Every player wants to play football, that's why they have this job and why they are doing it. Of course, it was good for Ben to be back in team training, to be back in a game, because (he was) always training individually (at Chelsea) and a lot of time in the gym, and then you have to become a weightlifter and not a football player!

"He's a football player, he's a great football player, and that's why I think he also enjoyed it."